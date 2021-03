Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 21:41 Hits: 6

“Help is here,” Biden tweeted moments after the roll call, which ended with applause from Democratic lawmakers.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/10/congress-oks-1-9t-virus-relief-bill-in-win-for-biden-dems/