Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 22:33 Hits: 6

The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/09/biden-wont-put-his-name-on-relief-checks-unlike-trump/