The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4277, The Daughters of Liberty: Women's History Month, Part 7

Category: Civics Hits: 2

At the start of the American Revolution, women patriots organized into a group known as the Daughters of Liberty. Like their male counterparts, the Sons of Liberty, women took action, such as boycotts, to protest British policies. For example, they replace imported British tea with "liberty tea," made from leaves, herbs, fruits, and flowers, like goldenrod. Without women's adherence to the boycotts, they would not have been effective.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4277, The Daughters of Liberty: Women's History Month, Part 7Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4277.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4277.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version