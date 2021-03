Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 08:00 Hits: 5

Despite being known as the "War Woman of Chota," Nanye'hi, also known as Nancy Ward, was a Cherokee woman who would work for much of her life to ensure peace between the Cherokees and the Americans, while attempting to prevent the further seizure of Cherokee land.

