Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 00:19 Hits: 4

As widely anticipated, Fox News said that it had signed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a contributor to offer commentary on various network programs.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/03/kayleigh-mcenany-signs-on-as-fox-news-contributor/