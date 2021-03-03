The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4273, Ona Judge: Women's History Month, Part 3

Ona Judge escaped George and Martha Washington's household, where she was an enslaved housemaid, and made her way to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where she eluded George Washington's determined attempts to capture her. She made a new life for herself in New Hampshire, marrying and having three children. Her side of her remarkable story survives because she gave interviews to at least two abolitionist newspapers.
