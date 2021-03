Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 01 March 2021

It's Women's History Month! All this month, 60-Second Civics will explain the struggle for equal rights for women and how our Constitution and laws evolved to make our nation a more representative democracy. In this episode, we briefly trace the struggle of women for equal voting rights in the United States.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4271.mp3