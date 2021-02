Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 19:36 Hits: 2

Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded their walker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/27/lady-gagas-dogs-recovered-safely-after-theft-shooting/