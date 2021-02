Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 4

Thurgood Marshall was the first African American justice appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Learn about his remarkable life as told by Hernandez Stroud, counsel for the Justice Program of the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law.

