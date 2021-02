Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 21:17 Hits: 1

The new statue would replace the one depicting a Union Army soldier who helped carry out the Sand Creek Massacre of 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho people in 1864, one of the worst mass murders in U.S. history.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/25/tribes-want-native-statue-to-replace-one-tied-to-massacre/