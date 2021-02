Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 22:13 Hits: 4

A former member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration who previously accused him of sexual harassment has offered new details, saying he once kissed her on the lips without consent after a private meeting.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/24/former-aide-says-cuomo-kissed-her-suggested-strip-poker/