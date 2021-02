Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 04:08

President Joe Biden has formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump, including one that sought to cut funding from several cities the 45th president deemed “anarchist” havens.

