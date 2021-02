Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 0

The civil rights movement, which was led by African Americans, involved men and women of many backgrounds and ethnicities who took to the streets to end segregation and to press for civil, political, and economic rights for African Americans.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4266.mp3