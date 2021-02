Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 06:02 Hits: 2

Facebook said it will lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck with Australia's government on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/22/facebook-says-it-will-lift-its-australian-news-ban-soon/