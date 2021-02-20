The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4262, The Civil War Amendments: Black History Month, Part 20

The Civil War Amendments were passed in response to attempts by former Confederate states to limit the rights of African Americans. The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery. The Fourteenth Amendment recognized African Americans as citizens and forbade states from denying due process or equal protection of the laws and from abridging the privileges or immunities of citizens. The Fifteenth Amendment protected the rights of African American men to vote.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4262, The Civil War Amendments: Black History Month, Part 20Center for Civic Education
