Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 6

The Thirteenth Amendment finally abolished slavery throughout the entire United States. But African Americans' struggle for equality faced daunting obstacles, such as the vicious and discriminatory Black Codes, which were laws passed to ensure the continued subjugation of formerly enslaved people.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4261.mp3