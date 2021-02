Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 02:54 Hits: 6

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz faced widespread condemnation for taking a tropical vacation with his family in Mexico while his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/18/obviously-a-mistake-cruz-returns-from-cancun-after-uproar/