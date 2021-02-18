60-Second Civics: Episode 4260, Emancipation Proclamation and Service in the Civil War: Black History Month, Part 18

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 2

Despite the fact that African Americans had served in the military since the Revolutionary War, they were not allowed to join the military at the start of the Civil War, but laws passed in 1862 changed this discriminatory policy. The Emancipation Proclamation did not free all the enslaved people in the country. This would not be accomplished until the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4260.mp3