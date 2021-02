Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 03:49 Hits: 8

Acquitted by the Senate of inciting the U.S. Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump faces more fallout from the unrest, including a lawsuit from a congressman.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/16/riot-lawsuit-just-part-of-trumps-post-impeachment-problems/