Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Frederick Douglass was a civil rights crusader. Although born into slavery, he escaped, learned to read and write, and became one of the era's most renowned orators. During his life, he wrote three autobiographies, traveled extensively denouncing the evils of slavery, and campaigned for equal rights for women.

