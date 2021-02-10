The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4252, Fugitive Slave Clause: Black History Month, Part 10

The fugitive slave clause was another compromise the Framers of the Constitution made to ensure that the Southern states would ratif the Constitution. This clause required that enslaved people who escaped be returned to the person who claimed them. This applied even to states where slavery would be outlawed, which would later stoke the outrage of abolitionists and raise tension between the North and the South.
