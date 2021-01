Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 15:01 Hits: 4

The flag, which resembles a U.S. flag but has a blue stripe, is considered a sign of police solidarity, but has also been criticized as a symbol of white supremacy.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/29/uw-madison-police-chief-bans-thin-blue-line-imagery/