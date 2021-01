Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 22:54 Hits: 2

After Donald Trump departed the White House, some QAnon adherents have concocted ever more elaborate stories to keep their faith alive.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/28/checked-by-reality-some-qanon-supporters-seek-a-way-out/