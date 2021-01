Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 02:55 Hits: 10

Federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats aimed at members of Congress as the second trial of former President Donald Trump nears, including ominous chatter about killing legislators.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/24/lawmakers-threatened-ahead-of-impeachment-trial/