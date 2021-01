Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021

Why do presidents rely so heavily on executive orders during their first 100 days in office? We examine this question and learn about the standard set by FDR during his first 100 days as president on today's podcast.

http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4234.mp3