Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

Construction on the long disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline halted as incoming U.S. President Joe Biden decided to revoke its permit.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/20/keystone-xl-halted-as-biden-decides-to-revoke-permit/