Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 08:00 Hits: 0

Members of Congress have many reasons for initiating legislation, including in response to problems and promises made to constituents. The Congressional Research Service and the Congressional Budget Office provide information that inform legislation.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4224.mp3