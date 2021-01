Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021

True to form, Betty White has something impish to say about her birthday Sunday: “Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/16/betty-white-marks-99th-birthday-sunday-up-late-as-she-wants/