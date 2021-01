Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 19:34 Hits: 7

The public won’t see President Donald Trump’s White House records for years, but there’s growing concern the collection won’t be complete.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/16/will-trumps-mishandling-of-records-leave-a-hole-in-history/