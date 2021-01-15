60-Second Civics: Episode 4226, How Constituents Contribute to Legislation: How Congress Works, Part 20

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021

Constituents, the people represented by an elected official, are valuable sources of ideas for legislation. Constituents influence legislation by responding to opinion polls and contacting members of Congress, among other methods. Lobbying is another method of trying to affect legislation. These are typically organized efforts to influence legislators and other public officials to propose or modify legislation or regulations.

