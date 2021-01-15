The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4226, How Constituents Contribute to Legislation: How Congress Works, Part 20

Constituents, the people represented by an elected official, are valuable sources of ideas for legislation. Constituents influence legislation by responding to opinion polls and contacting members of Congress, among other methods. Lobbying is another method of trying to affect legislation. These are typically organized efforts to influence legislators and other public officials to propose or modify legislation or regulations.
