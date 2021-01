Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 22:09 Hits: 0

The vaunted Mediterranean diet and the French “bon gout” are getting some competition: The European Union's food safety agency says worms are safe to eat.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/13/cafe-croissant-worms-eu-agency-says-worms-safe-to-eat/