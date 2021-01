Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 23:12

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/13/trump-impeached-after-capitol-riot-in-historic-second-charge/