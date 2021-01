Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 01:36 Hits: 4

The sinister nature of the assault has become evident, betraying the crowd as a force determined to occupy the inner sanctums of Congress and run down leaders — Trump’s vice president and the Democratic House speaker among them.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/10/the-unfolding-of-home-grown-fascism-in-capitol-assault/