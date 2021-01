Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 01:51 Hits: 4

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump unless the vice president and Cabinet invoke constitutional authority to force him out.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/10/pelosi-says-house-will-impeach-trump-unless-vp-forces-ouster/