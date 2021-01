Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 22:24 Hits: 5

A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself rushing into the building with a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/08/state-lawmaker-charged-after-entering-capitol-with-rioters/