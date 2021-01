Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021

The FBI arrested an Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

