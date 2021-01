Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 06:27 Hits: 9

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/07/boston-marathon-bomber-sues-over-ballcap-showers-in-prison/