Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 01:44 Hits: 5

Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, has resigned following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/06/melania-trump-chief-of-staff-quits-after-riots/