Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 17:23 Hits: 8

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general.

