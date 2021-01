Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 23:17 Hits: 3

A Wisconsin pharmacist convinced the world was “crashing down” told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he believed the shots would mutate people’s DNA.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/01/04/prosecutor-wisconsin-pharmacist-thought-vaccine-was-unsafe/