Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 08:00 Hits: 9

Senators were originally considered to be ambassadors of their states rather than representatives of the people in the states. That all changed in 1913 with the ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4215.mp3