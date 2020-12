Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 20:33 Hits: 4

Workers removed the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman’s Memorial, from a park just off Boston Common.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/29/statue-of-slave-kneeling-before-lincoln-is-removed-in-boston/