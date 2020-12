Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 23:04

A white Ohio police officer was fired after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man holding a cellphone, and refusing to administer first aid for several minutes.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/28/ohio-officer-fired-in-fatal-shooting-of-black-man/