Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 23:36 Hits: 5

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was hit with several lawsuits for allegedly covering up decades of sexual abuse among Boy Scout troops in Arizona, marking the latest litigation before the state's end-of-year deadline for adult victims to sue.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/28/mormon-boy-scouts-sex-abuse/