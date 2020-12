Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 14:33 Hits: 1

The "Full House" star and her husband admitted to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/28/lori-loughlin-released-after-prison-term-in-college-scam/