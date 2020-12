Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 16:18 Hits: 2

Zhang Zhan traveled to Wuhan in February and posted on various social media platforms about the outbreak that is believed to have emerged in the central Chinese city late last year.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/28/china-sentences-lawyer-who-reported-on-outbreak-to-4-years/