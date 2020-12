Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 22:08 Hits: 2

A fast-food eatery at Pompeii has been excavated, helping to reveal dishes that were popular for the citizens of the ancient Roman city who were partial to eating out.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/26/pompeii-fast-food-excavated-photos/