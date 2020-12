Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 15:01 Hits: 1

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement that the latest deal can give people confidence “that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/23/pfizer-to-supply-us-with-additional-100m-vaccines-doses/