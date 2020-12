Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 20:42 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/23/trump-vetoes-defense-bill-setting-up-possible-override-vote-2/