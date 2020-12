Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 14:45 Hits: 1

The variant, detected mainly in London and the southeast of England in recent weeks, has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/12/22/biontech-ceo-confident-vaccine-will-work-on-uk-variant/